Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reportedly cut shipment forecasts for its new MacBook Pro laptops up to 30% before the computer has gone into mass production, a top analyst said on Wednesday.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the tech giant cut orders for both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the computer, which is expected to be announced later this year. Kuo called the development a "structural risk" to component suppliers.

"It is infrequent for Apple to cut orders before the peak season/new product mass production, which means that the demand is significantly lower than Apple’s expectations, so MacBook shipments may continue to decline [year-over-year] at least in [first-half of 2023]," Kuo wrote in a blog post.

Kuo added that the global economic weakness and decline in employees working from home are the "main reasons" for the order cut and the negative effects should last anywhere between six and nine months.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell less than 0.5% to $153.96 on Wednesday.

Kuo also pointed out that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to have new processors, which would be the "main upgrade" from past versions of the computer.

"The biggest selling point of the MacBook Pro is the Apple processor (adopting high-end ABF substrate) and Mini-LED display, so the significantly lower-than-expected demand for MacBook Pro is a structural risk to the high-end ABF substrate and Mini-LED sectors," Kuo explained.

The analyst pointed out that while Apple's (AAPL) MacBook order cut is smaller than its competitors, it means its high-end products are "not immune" to the economic weakening.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) is set to host a product event today, where it is widely expected to announce new versions of its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

On Tuesday, research firm Appsumer reported that Apple (AAPL) has seen a "significant boost" in its advertising business following the release of its App Tracking Transparency initiatives.