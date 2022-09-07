SPAC Cleantech Acquisition plunges after deal with Nauticus Robotics approved, float disclosed
Sep. 07, 2022 11:04 AM ETCleanTech Acquisition Corp. (CLAQ), CLAQRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC Cleantech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) plummeted 36% after holders approved a deal to merger with Nauticus Robotics on Tuesday.
- The shares plunged partly as retail investors were expecting a low float due to redemptions, though a disclosure with the holder approval indicated a float of about 1.4 million. The retail holders were hoping a low float due to a lot of redemptions would cause short covering as has happened with other SPACs in the past year.
- In addition Cleantech (CLAQ) is being shorted down to its rights price (NASDAQ:CLAQR) of $6, according to posters on social media. If the deal close, 20 CLAQR turns into 1 CLAQ and the rights can be introduced 3-4 days post merger close.
- Cleantech rights (CLAQ) plunged 31%.
- In December cloud-based software developer Nauticus Robotics announced plans to go public by merging with the blank-check company CleanTech Acquisition (CLAQ).
