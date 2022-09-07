Cboe's ErisX launches settlement service for over-the-counter crypto trades
Sep. 07, 2022 11:18 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- EirsX, the cryptocurrency derivatives provider owned by Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE), has introduced an offering Wednesday to help remove settlement risk for over-the-counter cryptocurrency transactions.
- The ErisX Settlement Service allows institutional investors to settle OTC trades using a U.S.-licensed crypto spot market.
- Users can access the new solution via standardized API or ErisX's fully integrated Trading User Interface, the company said.
- "Our newly launched ErisX Settlement Service responds to customer demand for a solution that helps remove settlement risk while also reducing the operational burden for OTC trading," said ErisX Chief Operating Officer Matthew Trudeau.
