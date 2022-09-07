Cboe's ErisX launches settlement service for over-the-counter crypto trades

Sep. 07, 2022

  • EirsX, the cryptocurrency derivatives provider owned by Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE), has introduced an offering Wednesday to help remove settlement risk for over-the-counter cryptocurrency transactions.
  • The ErisX Settlement Service allows institutional investors to settle OTC trades using a U.S.-licensed crypto spot market.
  • Users can access the new solution via standardized API or ErisX's fully integrated Trading User Interface, the company said.
  • "Our newly launched ErisX Settlement Service responds to customer demand for a solution that helps remove settlement risk while also reducing the operational burden for OTC trading," said ErisX Chief Operating Officer Matthew Trudeau.
  • Previously, (Aug. 25) Cboe Digital to get investments from Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, Virtu.

