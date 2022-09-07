Guidewire Software's solid topline beat offset by muted outlook, says RBC

Sep. 07, 2022 11:33 AM ETGuidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Guidewire headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results late Wednesday, but a muted guidance sent shares dropping.
  • Analysts were mixed on the report, with RBC Capital Markets' Rishi Jaluria stating that "it was a mixed report, with a solid topline beat offset by muted guide + commentary on softened demand. The economic backdrop is impacting deal sizing, and this is resulting in a weaker near-term subscription revenue forecast."
  • The management noted in the earnings call that while deal volume was healthy in the quarter, the company closed transactions with smaller upfront commitments.
  • For Q1/FY23, the software firm expects total revenue in the range of $190M to $195M vs. consensus of $190.54M and annual recurring revenue between $667M and $670M. Full-year 2023 total revenue is projected between $885M and $895M vs. $888.32M consensus, while annual recurring revenue is estimated between $745M and $760M.
  • As of July 31, 2022, annual recurring revenue was $664M, or $683M based on currency exchange rates as of July 31, 2021, compared to $582M as of July 31, 2021.

