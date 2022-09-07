Community banking firm LINKBANCORP launches IPO

Sep. 07, 2022 11:44 AM ETLINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • LINKBANCORP (OTCPK:LNKB) has launched an initial public offering of 4,575,000 shares of its common stock.
  • The shares are likely to be issued at a price of $8.00 - $9.50 per share.
  • Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 686,250 shares of common stock. The common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB."
  • Net proceeds from the offering will support the company's growth strategy, including providing capital to The Gratz Bank to support growth of its operations.
 

