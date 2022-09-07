Paul Halpern joins J.P. Morgan wealth management business as CMO
Sep. 07, 2022
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Paul Halpern has joined J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) as Chief Marketing Officer for U.S. Wealth Management, a key focus area for the firm in terms of customer growth.
- Halpern holds three decades of experience in the financial sector. He previously worked at Merrill Lynch, where he led marketing for affluent and mass affluent segments, and E*Trade, covering investing product and site marketing.
- As a member of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management's leadership team, Halpern will report to CEO Kristin Lemkau and JPMorgan Chase Chief Marketing Officer Carla Hassan.
