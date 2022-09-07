GitLab stock gains ~8% after beat-and-raise quarter on strength in customers

Class A shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) added as much as 7.6% to $50.98 in Wednesday mid-day trading, after the DevOps software company reported FQ2 2023 results that beat expectations and raised its fiscal year revenue guidance.

GTLB after hours on Tuesday posted quarterly non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 which beat estimates by $0.08. Its revenue gained 73.8% Y/Y to $101.04M, which beat by $6.6M.

The company saw strong growth in its customers in the quarter, with customers with more than $5K of annual recurring revenue (ARR) increasing 61% Y/Y to 5,864 and those with more than $100K of ARR gaining 55% Y/Y to 593.

"Enterprises are navigating economic uncertainty while still needing to embrace the imperatives of digital transformation, cloud migration, and app modernization," GTLB CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in the earnings report.

GTLB raised its fiscal year revenue guidance to a range of $411M to $414M from a previous forecast of $398M to $402M. The consensus revenue estimate is $414.15M.

The company also said it expects to report a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.64 to $0.67 for the fiscal year, compared to a prior outlook of loss per share of $0.89 to $0.93. The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.65.

"GitLab reported a strong 2QF23, and was a notable outlier in the recent earnings period - delivering a true 'beat and raise' with no impact from the broader economic downturn," Needham research analyst Mike Cikos said in a research note.

The analyst kept a buy rating on the stock, but lowered the price target to $60 from $70. That represents a 26.6% upside to GTLB's last closing price of $47.40.

"GitLab is delivering high growth alongside scaling margins... Organizations are turning to GitLab as a mission-critical software which increases Developer capacity by consolidating disparate point solutions in the DevOps toolchain," Cikos said.