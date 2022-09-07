HealthEquity rises after company raises full-year revenue forecast, beats estimates

Sep. 07, 2022 12:06 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

  • HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is trading 3.2% higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue and raised its full year revenue forecast.
  • The company now expects revenues of $834M to $844M, up from prior outlook of $827M to $837M. Analysts on average estimate $834.84M.
  • Revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $206.1M, and beat estimates by $2.22M, while profit of $0.33 was in-line.
  • The company continues to expect non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.23 to $1.32.
  • "Team Purple opened a record 196,000 new HSAs in Q2 and grew Total HSA Assets 33% year-over-year to an industry-leading $20.5 billion," said Jon Kessler, CEO of HealthEquity.
  • Total HSA Assets included $13.1B of HSA cash and $7.4B of HSA investments.
