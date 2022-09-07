With Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF) filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, rival CEO Adam Aron of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is tweeting through it and looking to reassure those worried about the liquidity of the world's top theater chain.

"Cineworld/Regal just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its theatres in the U.S. and U.K.," Aron said. "Fortunately, AMC is in a very, very different situation — because retail investors embraced us and let us raise boatloads of cash. Thank you to retail! You really did save AMC."

Cineworld stock rose by double digits in London trading Wednesday; its stocks are holding steady at pennies in pink-sheet trading in the U.S. AMC stock (AMC) has moved from a brief morning gain to a 2% decline at midday Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Aron had worked to highlight the differences between his chain and Cineworld. "AMC ended the most recent quarter with more than $1B of liquidity," he said. "Plus we believe AMC readily can raise equity. The best thing AMC can do for our shareholders is to continue to have ample cash."

He elaborated Wednesday morning: "Extremely important especially for those who incorrectly fear dilution. I own 793,974 AMC shares/APE units and 2,100,074 more already granted vesting 2023/24/25. My clear goal: Guide AMC smartly through these challenging times. How best to do that? Get a ton of cash in the bank!"

"My point of course is that I am an AMC shareholder. A really big shareholder," Aron said. "My incentives are to help shareholders, not to hurt them. If I hurt you, I hurt myself. Why would I want to do that? To the best of my ability, my plan is to make AMC stronger and get it to thrive."