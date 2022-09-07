CleanSpark acquires 10K more bitcoin mining machines for $28M

Sep. 07, 2022 12:13 PM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) on Wednesday has agreed to buy 10K more Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro mining rigs for $28.0M, after credits and discounts.
  • The servers, which were purchased from hardware broker Cryptech Solutions, are expected to be delivered to CleanSpark's (CLSK) facilities by late October or early November, it said.
  • The company bought the 10K units for approximately $28.00 per terahash, a steep discount when compared with $96/Th as quoted on Bitmain's website.
  • "During the tail end of the bull market last year, we strategically focused on building infrastructure instead of following the then industry trend of pre-ordering equipment months in advance” in a move that prompted rig purchases at "significantly lower prices," said CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford.
  • CleanSpark (CLSK) now has over 40K operational bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining machines with a daily production of 14.9 BTC and a hashrate of 3.8 exahashes per second.
  • Previously, (Sep. 2) CleanSpark mined 395 BTC in August.

