  • Clinical-stage biotech Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) announced a major rebranding exercise on Wednesday, renaming its corporate identity to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Accordingly, the company said that BBI’s name, logo, website, and branding would change to reflect the company’s new strategic shift towards autoimmune, inflammatory, and other diseases.
  • In line with the rebranding, the company’s common stock will begin trading under the new Nasdaq ticker symbol “FRTX” from Thursday.
  • Meanwhile, in connection with the rebranding, the company has formed a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which comprises experts in immunology and inflammation.
  • SAB will guide the management and board as the company targets autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with early-stage candidate FRTX-02, pre-clinical asset FRTX-10, and the next-generation kinase inhibitor platform.
  • FRTX-02, formerly known as BBI-02, is undergoing a Phase 1 trial for atopic dermatitis with topline data expected in early 2023.

