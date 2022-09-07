Brickell Biotech changes name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics
- Clinical-stage biotech Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) announced a major rebranding exercise on Wednesday, renaming its corporate identity to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc.
- Accordingly, the company said that BBI’s name, logo, website, and branding would change to reflect the company’s new strategic shift towards autoimmune, inflammatory, and other diseases.
- In line with the rebranding, the company’s common stock will begin trading under the new Nasdaq ticker symbol “FRTX” from Thursday.
- Meanwhile, in connection with the rebranding, the company has formed a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which comprises experts in immunology and inflammation.
- SAB will guide the management and board as the company targets autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with early-stage candidate FRTX-02, pre-clinical asset FRTX-10, and the next-generation kinase inhibitor platform.
- FRTX-02, formerly known as BBI-02, is undergoing a Phase 1 trial for atopic dermatitis with topline data expected in early 2023.
