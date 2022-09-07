Zumiez Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETZumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-53.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $231.5M (-13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ZUMZ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
