American Outdoor Brands Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.11M (-25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AOUT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
