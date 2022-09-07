Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) dropped more than 30% in a single session last week, plunging to a new 52-week low. The slide was triggered by the identity and access management company's Q2 financial update, which showed Street-topping earnings results but also indicated softening growth.

Did the decline wash out the negative sentiment and make the stock a buy?

Concerns About Slowing Growth

In a report issued late last week, OKTA topped expectations with its headline results. The firm reported a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share, beating expectations by $0.20. At the same time, the firm delivered revenue of $451.81M, a 43% improvement from last year. The top-line figure surpassed forecasts by $21.15M.

While these results outstripped projections, investors worried about slowing growth moving forward. For fiscal 2023, Okta stated that it anticipates total revenue to come in between $1.812B and $1.82B. That would represent growth between 39% and 40% year-over-year. Analysts however were expecting sales of $1.82B for the full year.

For Q3, the company predicted top-line growth between 32%-33%, a drop-off compared to the Q2 pace.

Commenting on the results, Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz, who has a Buy rating on the stock, noted that both billings and remaining performance obligations "underwhelmed." He added that sales integration between the core company and its Auth0 acquisition demonstrated challenges.

As a result, Moskowitz slashed revenue and earnings estimates on OKTA and decreased his price target from $150 a share to $110.

Echoing this concern, Guggenheim analyst John Difucci described Okta as "a company in disarray", with multiple issues weighing on its operations.

The stock dropped nearly 34% the day after its earnings report was released, eventually reaching an intraday 52-week low of $58.21. The stock now trades lower on the year by 73%.

OKTA's 2022 decline has outpaced those of some of its highest-profile competitors. IBM (IBM) has fallen 6% since the close of 2021, while Oracle (ORCL) has retreated 16%. Meanwhile, Ping Identity (PING) has climbed nearly 24%.

Is OKTA a Buy?

Even with the recent signs of slowing growth, analysts on Wall Street present a bullish outlook for OKTA. More than half of the 30 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha have a positive rating on the stock. Specifically, 13 have labeled the company as a Strong Buy and another five have classified the stock as a Buy. The remaining 12 analysts have placed a Hold rating on Okta.

OKTA has come off its recent 52-week low to trade around $60.60 in Wednesday's intraday action. Meanwhile, the average price target sits at $109.17. From an outlier perspective, the low-end target is $65 a share, while the high target is seen at $193 a share.

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings take a more cautious stance on OKTA, giving the stock a Hold rating. The stock gets a B- for profitability and a C for valuation. Meanwhile, the system for grading quantitative measures rates the OKTA as a D+ for growth and an F for momentum.

See a breakdown below:

Seeking Alpha contributor Ben Alaimo has taken a bullish view towards OKTA, stating that the recent crash in its stock price equals a buying opportunity. At the same time, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, another SA contributor, labels OKTA as a Hold, noting that the company is struggling to rake in free cash flow.