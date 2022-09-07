Okta plunged last week on signs of slowing growth. Did the selloff create a buying opportunity?

Sep. 07, 2022 2:47 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)IBM, ORCL, PINGBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment

OKTA headquarters in SOMA district, San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) dropped more than 30% in a single session last week, plunging to a new 52-week low. The slide was triggered by the identity and access management company's Q2 financial update, which showed Street-topping earnings results but also indicated softening growth.

Did the decline wash out the negative sentiment and make the stock a buy?

Concerns About Slowing Growth

In a report issued late last week, OKTA topped expectations with its headline results. The firm reported a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share, beating expectations by $0.20. At the same time, the firm delivered revenue of $451.81M, a 43% improvement from last year. The top-line figure surpassed forecasts by $21.15M.

While these results outstripped projections, investors worried about slowing growth moving forward. For fiscal 2023, Okta stated that it anticipates total revenue to come in between $1.812B and $1.82B. That would represent growth between 39% and 40% year-over-year. Analysts however were expecting sales of $1.82B for the full year.

For Q3, the company predicted top-line growth between 32%-33%, a drop-off compared to the Q2 pace.

Commenting on the results, Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz, who has a Buy rating on the stock, noted that both billings and remaining performance obligations "underwhelmed." He added that sales integration between the core company and its Auth0 acquisition demonstrated challenges.

As a result, Moskowitz slashed revenue and earnings estimates on OKTA and decreased his price target from $150 a share to $110.

Echoing this concern, Guggenheim analyst John Difucci described Okta as "a company in disarray", with multiple issues weighing on its operations.

The stock dropped nearly 34% the day after its earnings report was released, eventually reaching an intraday 52-week low of $58.21. The stock now trades lower on the year by 73%.

OKTA's 2022 decline has outpaced those of some of its highest-profile competitors. IBM (IBM) has fallen 6% since the close of 2021, while Oracle (ORCL) has retreated 16%. Meanwhile, Ping Identity (PING) has climbed nearly 24%.

Is OKTA a Buy?

Even with the recent signs of slowing growth, analysts on Wall Street present a bullish outlook for OKTA. More than half of the 30 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha have a positive rating on the stock. Specifically, 13 have labeled the company as a Strong Buy and another five have classified the stock as a Buy. The remaining 12 analysts have placed a Hold rating on Okta.

OKTA has come off its recent 52-week low to trade around $60.60 in Wednesday's intraday action. Meanwhile, the average price target sits at $109.17. From an outlier perspective, the low-end target is $65 a share, while the high target is seen at $193 a share.

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings take a more cautious stance on OKTA, giving the stock a Hold rating. The stock gets a B- for profitability and a C for valuation. Meanwhile, the system for grading quantitative measures rates the OKTA as a D+ for growth and an F for momentum.

See a breakdown below:

Seeking Alpha contributor Ben Alaimo has taken a bullish view towards OKTA, stating that the recent crash in its stock price equals a buying opportunity. At the same time, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, another SA contributor, labels OKTA as a Hold, noting that the company is struggling to rake in free cash flow.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.