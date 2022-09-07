Korn Ferry down after reporting FQ1'23 EPS miss

Organizational consulting services company Korn Ferry (KFY) is falling ~11% after the company reported a miss in its FQ1'23 EPS, and said inflation, rising interest rates and escalating geo-political tensions present risk.

FQ1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 misses by $0.01, while revenue of $703.1M (+19.6% Y/Y) beats by $6.06M.

Attributable net income was $77.2M, up from $74.8M in the same period a year ago.

Fee revenue was $695.9M, up from $585.4M a year ago.

Here is a look at the company's FQ1 fee revenue by lines of business, geography and industry:

The fee revenue increased primarily due to the continuing demand for integrated service offerings and the acquisitions of Lucas Group and Patina in Q3 FY'22 and Q4 FY'22, respectively.

Operating income came in at $111.6M, compared to $101.3M in the year-ago period.

Operating margin stood at 16.0%, compared to 17.3% a year ago.

For FQ2'23 fee revenue is expected to be in the range of $678M and $708M, diluted EPS is expected to range between $1.28 to $1.45, while non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.34 to $1.50 (vs. consensus of $1.50).