Walmart looking to raise $5B via bond offerings
Sep. 07, 2022 12:59 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is looking to raise $5B through bond offerings, as per company filing disclosed on Tuesday.
- The filing showed that the retail corporation's bonds will be due between 2025 and 2052, bearing a coupon rate between 3.9% and 4.5%.
- Several major retailers and restaurant chains are tapping the debt market ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's next potential rate move.
- The FOMC meeting is scheduled for Sep 20-21, where the Fed may decide on whether to proceed with another 75bp rate increase.
- Target (TGT) and McDonald's (MCD) also disclosed notes offering in separate filings on Tuesday. Target (TGT) is offering $1B in notes due 2032, while McDonald's Corp (MCD) is offering ~$1.5B in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032.
- WMT shares were up ~2% shortly before 1 PM ET
Comments