China's foreign exchange stockpile slides to lowest since 2018 amid rising U.S. dollar

The value of China's foreign exchange reserves fell to the lowest since October 2018 in the wake of a smaller trade surplus and exchange rate volatility.

China's FX stockpile stood at $3.055T as of August 31, down from $3.1T in July, according to data from the People's Bank of China.

The slump in reserves came in response to a combination of a strengthening U.S. dollar and falling global financial asset prices, Wang Chunying, spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, told reporters in a statement.

In an effort to maintain China's FX reserves at a stable level, the country has taken a series of steps to support the economy, which is undergoing a property market slump, materially slower economic growth as well as currency depreciation, Wang said.

For instance, China's central bank reportedly planned to lend out $29B in special loans to debt-laden property developers to ensure that homebuyers receive their finished units. It also urged financial institutions to maintain the stability of credit growth as consumer and business demand softens.

Earlier, China's exports for August misses forecasts.