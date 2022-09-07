Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) fell 3.85% in Wednesday afternoon trading after the company announced that Chief Financial Officer Heather Pomerantz is stepping down from the company to pursue other opportunities.

While Freshpet (FRPT) searches for her replacement, current Vice Chairman and previous Freshpet CFO Dick Kassar will serve as Interim CFO.

Freshpet (FRPT) noted that Pomerantz’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the company concerning any matter relating to the company’s financial reporting, policies or practices.

Looking ahead, Freshpet (FRPT) CEO Billy Cyr said the company is making some targeted investments to reduce volatility and add capabilities that can help it deliver profitable growth.

Freshpet (FRPT) also updates guidance, saying it still sees 2022 sales of greater than $575M, adjusted EBITDA of greater than $48M and capital expenditures of ~$320M. The retailer warned that adjusted EBITDA in the second half will skew toward Q4, with an about 75%-25% split between Q4 and Q3.