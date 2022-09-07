Saxon Capital Group acquires worldwide exclusive rights to produce and sell EnergyGlass™
Sep. 07, 2022 1:07 PM ETSaxon Capital Group, Inc. (SCGX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Saxon Capital Group (OTCPK:SCGX) has announced that the companies have signed an agreement whereby Saxon Capital Group acquired exclusive worldwide rights to manufacture and sell EnergyGlass™ Architectural Glass products.
- In addition, Saxon acquired certain specialized "nanotech" equipment which is used in the manufacture of EnergyGlass products.
- EnergyGlass™ qualifies for the new solar investment tax credit, reducing the total cost of most glass installations by 30%, based on current law.
- The Co.'s prime focus will initially be geared towards the Architectural Flat Glass Market which was $273.43B in 2021 and estimated to be $288B by 2025.
