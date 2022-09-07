Penumbra stock rises ~11% after announcing European launch of catheters for stroke care

Sep. 07, 2022 1:34 PM ETPenumbra, Inc. (PEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Doctor writing word Stroke, Medical concept

Michail_Petrov-96/iStock via Getty Images

  • Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) on Wednesday said it had got the European Commission's CE Mark for its RED Reperfusion Catheters product and that the catheters were now commercially available in Europe.
  • Shares of the Alameda, Calif.-based medical device company gained 11.4% to $183 in afternoon trading.
  • The CE marking signifies that products sold in the European Economic Area have been "assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements."
  • PEN said the catheters were part of its Penumbra System, which is a mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to restore blood flow in acute ischemic stroke patients.

