Penumbra stock rises ~11% after announcing European launch of catheters for stroke care
Sep. 07, 2022 1:34 PM ETPenumbra, Inc. (PEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) on Wednesday said it had got the European Commission's CE Mark for its RED Reperfusion Catheters product and that the catheters were now commercially available in Europe.
- Shares of the Alameda, Calif.-based medical device company gained 11.4% to $183 in afternoon trading.
- The CE marking signifies that products sold in the European Economic Area have been "assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements."
- PEN said the catheters were part of its Penumbra System, which is a mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to restore blood flow in acute ischemic stroke patients.
