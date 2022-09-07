Roblox sets investor day for Sept. 15

Sep. 07, 2022 1:40 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is 2.5% higher Wednesday, a positive outlier among electronic gaming companies, as it sets up for an Investor Day that serves as the stock's next catalyst amid some uncertainty for the gaming space.
  • The company has set its Investor Day for Sept. 15, starting at noon ET.
  • That will include CEO David Baszucki and members of his executive team presenting on the company's long-term vision and "progress on key product and technology innovations," including Chief Financial Officer Michael Guthrie offering August monthly metrics, Roblox says.
  • It will be followed by live Q&A.
  • Roblox will webcast the event live on its YouTube channel.
  • Videogame industry sales fell again in July, and while mobile game spending has become a big drag there, Roblox (RBLX) was among the top mobile games for spending.

