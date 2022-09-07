Old Dominion Freight Line revenue per day rises 14.5% for August
Sep. 07, 2022 1:51 PM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on Wednesday said its revenue per day gained 14.5% Y/Y for Aug., reflecting an increase in less-than-truckload (LTL) revenue per hundredweight.
- LTL tons per day for Aug. fell 0.9% due to a 2.7% decrease in LTL shipments per day, which was partially offset by a 1.8% increase in LTL weight per shipment.
- "Old Dominion produced solid revenue growth for the first two months of the third quarter," the company's CEO Greg Gantt said in a statement.
- "While our volumes decreased on a year-over-year basis, we continued to improve our yield through the consistent execution of our yield management initiatives," Gantt added.
- ODFL said that for the quarter-to-date, LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 7.3% Y/Y.
- ODFL stock -2.9% to $264.06 in afternoon trading.
