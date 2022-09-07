U.S. economy largely unchanged as inflation takes a toll, Fed's Beige Book says
Sep. 07, 2022 2:04 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- U.S. economic activity was unchanged since early July, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report released on Wednesday. That compares with the "modest pace" indicated in the central bank's previous snapshot of the U.S. economy in July.
- Five districts of the 12 that comprise the Federal Reserve system reported "slight to modest growth" and five others reported "slight to modest softening."
- Inflation is clearly taking a toll. "Most districts reported steady consumer spending as households continued to trade down and to shift spending away from discretionary goods and toward food and other essential items," the report said.
- Developing... check back for updates.
- Earlier this month, the U.S. unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in August and job gains moderated to 315K
Comments (1)