Honest Company rallies off improved industry data

Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) rallied in Wednesday afternoon trading after industry data is reported to have shown an improvement for the brand in sequential four-week sales trends.

Shares of HNST climbed back over $4 with a 7.75% push higher. The 52-week trading range for the stock has been $2.55 to $11.65. The IPO for the Jessica Alab-founded company was priced back in May of 2021 at $16 per share.

Looking ahead, Seeking Alpha author Josh Arnold is bullish on HNST. He noted the trading multiple for the stock is ~1X forward sales, which is seen as cheap on both a relative basis and absolute basis.