Will DocuSign post FQ2 earnings beat after FQ1 fell short of expectations?

Electronic signature software company DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, Sep. 8, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $0.42 (-9.85% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $602.25M (+17.66% Y/Y).

Will DocuSign post a beat in FQ2 earnings after the company reported FQ1 earnings that fell short of expectations, and also gave a weak business outlook that sent the company's shares down by more than 20% in response.

CEO Dan Springer left after the earnings report, and Board Chairman Mary Wilderotter took over as interim CEO.

UBS Analyst Karl Keirstead, who has a neutral rating on DocuSign shares, recently performed a channel check and found that the overall tone was "cautious" as penetration is high, particularly among the Fortune 500, and there is sluggish growth surrounding its Contract Lifecycle Management products.

Keristead believes that there is "modest" downside risk to the guidance provided in July. However, the billings guidance for Q4 looks "too high" given the troubles the company is facing in sales execution, as well as executive turnover, with both the CEO and COO having left in June.

RBC Capital Markets Analyst Rishi Jaluria lowered his rating on DocuSign to sector perform from outperform in August.

"We still see a path to accelerating growth, but it requires better sales execution, new use cases, stronger international traction (especially in newer markets) and greater adoption of CLM and other products," Jaluria wrote in a note to clients.

"These turnarounds take time, and it could take several quarters, even after a new CEO joins, before we start to see signs of a successful turnaround."

Over the last 2 years, DOCU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward revisions.

The company has Price/Book (FWD) of 58.54, while the information technology sector median is 4.53, according to a report by Seeking Alpha.

DOCU has decelerating momentum and is overpriced when compared to other IT stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system.