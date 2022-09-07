Federal Signal to acquire TowHaul Corp. for $46.1M
Sep. 07, 2022 2:16 PM ETFederal Signal Corporation (FSS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets and operations of TowHaul Corp, for cash consideration of $46.1M.
- The purchase price includes the acquisition of TowHaul's manufacturing facility in Belgrade, Montana.
- TowHaul's patented equipment designs, depth of product knowledge, understanding of its customers' specific requirements, and excellent track record have allowed it to establish a leading position in the industry.
- The Co. anticipates completing the transaction during the Q4 2022, and expects the acquisition to be accretive in 2023.
