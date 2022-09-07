Bank of America names Burkhardt next strategy chief for global i-banking

Sep. 07, 2022 2:19 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Bank of America Plaza

tupungato

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has appointed JuliAnn Burkhardt its next chief strategy officer for global investment banking, a rotational leadership role that was created in 2020, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing an internal memo.
  • Burkhardt, who was most recently a managing director in consumer and retail investment banking, succeeds Dave Fishman, who will rejoin the global mergers and acquisitions team as co-head of technology, media and telecommunications M&A, Bloomberg said, citing a separate memo.
  • While serving in her new role, Burkhardt will also continue to work with key clients in her role in the consumer and retail investment banking unit.
  • A spokesperson for Bank of America (BAC) contacted by Seeking Alpha confirmed the details of the Bloomberg article.
  • Previously (July 18), Bank of America Q2 earnings missed as volatile markets offset resilient consumer

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.