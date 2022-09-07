Bank of America names Burkhardt next strategy chief for global i-banking
Sep. 07, 2022 2:19 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has appointed JuliAnn Burkhardt its next chief strategy officer for global investment banking, a rotational leadership role that was created in 2020, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing an internal memo.
- Burkhardt, who was most recently a managing director in consumer and retail investment banking, succeeds Dave Fishman, who will rejoin the global mergers and acquisitions team as co-head of technology, media and telecommunications M&A, Bloomberg said, citing a separate memo.
- While serving in her new role, Burkhardt will also continue to work with key clients in her role in the consumer and retail investment banking unit.
- A spokesperson for Bank of America (BAC) contacted by Seeking Alpha confirmed the details of the Bloomberg article.
