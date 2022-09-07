Regenerative medicine developer Carmell Therapeutics confidentially files for IPO

Sep. 07, 2022 2:31 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola

Regenerative medicine developer Carmell Therapeutics said Wednesday that it has confidentially filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering.

Carmell didn't release any details about its IPO plans, but said in a statement it expects the listing to take place after the SEC finishes its review, subject to market and other conditions.

Based in Pittsburgh, Carmell is working on plasma-based therapeutics to accelerate the healing of bones, skin and other tissues. The company's lead product, a bone-healing accelerant, has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration to begin Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of tibia fractures.

For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.