Regenerative medicine developer Carmell Therapeutics confidentially files for IPO

Regenerative medicine developer Carmell Therapeutics said Wednesday that it has confidentially filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering.

Carmell didn't release any details about its IPO plans, but said in a statement it expects the listing to take place after the SEC finishes its review, subject to market and other conditions.

Based in Pittsburgh, Carmell is working on plasma-based therapeutics to accelerate the healing of bones, skin and other tissues. The company's lead product, a bone-healing accelerant, has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration to begin Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of tibia fractures.

