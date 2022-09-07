Fed's Michael Barr maps out his priorities to make financial system safer, fairer

In his first speech Wednesday as the Federal Reserve vice chair of supervision, Michael Barr mapped out his priorities to make the financial system safer and fairer to consumers.

Barr topped off his remarks with a vision for stricter regulations for bank merger evaluations, as potential risks such as reduced competition and access to financial services by raising prices loom.

"These risks may be difficult to assess, but this consideration is critical," the new regulatory chief said at a Brookings Institution event. "I am working with Federal Reserve staff to assess how we are performing merger analysis and where we can do better."

Barr added that he will talk more about possible adjustments to bank-capital requirements in the fall, including the supplementary leverage ratio, countercyclical capital buffer and stress testing.

"An important principle of the capital framework is that it must evolve through a continuous process of incorporating new risks that may emerge," he said, noting that bank capital reviews are aimed at ensuring capital levels are strong enough in the event of an economic shock.

Barr, meanwhile, raised his concerns over the lack of regulation in stablecoins, which are digital tokens pegged to the value of a more "stable" asset. "Stablecoins, like other unregulated private money, could pose financial stability risks," he warned.

"Congress should work expeditiously to pass much-needed legislation to bring stablecoins, particularly those designed to serve as a means of payment, inside the prudential regulatory perimeter."

Elsewhere, as depository institutions gear up their focus on the risks that climate change brings to their balance sheets, the Fed is planning to launch a pilot exercise in 2023 requiring banks to examine how climate change bodes with their financials, Barr explained.

In mid-July, Senate confirms Michael Barr as Fed's top Wall Street regulator.