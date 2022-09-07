Truist cuts GMS to Hold on impact from downturn in residential construction

Sep. 07, 2022 2:54 PM ETGMSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Truist analyst Keith Hughes downgraded GMS (GMS) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $46, down from $50.
  • The analyst warns that the residential construction downturn will put pressure on wallboard prices in 2023, which will compress margins at both the manufacturer and the distributor level.
  • Hughes adds that while roughly half of GMS business is commercial and will help support numbers, but investor emphasis on wallboard prices could prevent this upside.
  • GMS SA Quant Rating stands with Strong Buy where, Wall St. Analysts Rating says to Buy (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, GMS shares were down around 24.6%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 10.2%.
  • Shares are currently -1.03% to $45.16 today.

