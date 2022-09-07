Latham Group falls as much as 12% to test all-time low

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) fell on Wednesday as much as 12% to $5.11 a share, the biggest drop since Aug. 17 for the maker of swimming pools. The stock rebounded somewhat to narrow the decline to 9% later in the session.

After hitting an all-time low of $5.02 on Aug. 2, Latham bounced back with a rally that included a 17% gain after reporting Q2 results. It hit a two-month peak at $7.91 a share on Aug. 16 before reversing lower.

Latham priced a secondary offering of stock at $19.50 a share in January.

Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones has a Buy rating on Latham (SWIM) because of its pricing power. Contributor The Value Investor rates Latham as a Buy on its valuation.