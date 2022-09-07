Snap stock (NYSE:SNAP) is jumping while details of its planned restructuring are taking shape as CEO Evan Spiegel focuses on growing users and revenue aggressively by the end of 2023, with the help of a focus on higher penetration and drawing older users.

An internal memo that Spiegel sent to employees yesterday sets a goal to grow the user base to 450M by the end of 2023, a 30% increase, and he's seeking a 20% gain in revenue, to $6B, The Verge reported.

Of that, $350M in revenue should come from the company's new Snapchat+ paid subscription, according to the report.

Snap stock is up 6.8% following the news.

“We saw challenges on the horizon, and hedged our bets accordingly, but still got punched in the face hard by 2022’s new economic reality,” Spiegel says, citing war in Ukraine, skyrocketing costs, and sharply rising interest rates.

The company will focus on “increasing our penetration in at least one new large country or demographic” and on boosting its presence among 30- to 40-year-olds, the report said.

It also wants to grow time spent on content by 10% per user; it wants 35% of its users interacting daily with the Map tab and 30% visiting its TikTok rival Spotlight every day; and for AR-based advertising to make up 10% of total ad revenue, with AR Lens users growing to 1B monthly.

Snap said last week it would cut 20% of its workforce and withdraw from several projects, focusing instead on three priorities: revenue growth, community growth and augmented reality.