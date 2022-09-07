Crypto brokerage Voyager Digital to liquidate assets via auction next week

Sep. 07, 2022 3:23 PM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVQ), VOYG:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • As it moves through its restructuring process, troubled cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ) is set to auction off the rest of its asset on September 13, according to a recent court filing.
  • Bids submitted for the auction, the results of which will become final during a court hearing on September 29, were due on September 6, the filing read.
  • While the bidders' identities were not revealed, crypto exchanges FTX and Binance showed interest in taking over the insolvent lender in recent weeks.
  • Nevertheless, "multiple bids were submitted as part of the company’s" Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure, Voyager wrote in a Twitter post.
  • Previously, (Aug. 26) VGX tokens extend rally in wake of sales process for Voyager Digital's assets.

Comments

