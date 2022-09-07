Academy Sports and Outdoors rallies 14% on raised 2022 outlook

Sep. 07, 2022 3:26 PM ETASOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) shares rallies nearly 14% as the Co.’s performance for Q2 quarter was in line with expectations as Academy continues to substantially outperform pre-pandemic levels of sales and profits.
  • Comparable sales declined 6%, the decline in sales was primarily due to fewer transactions compared to last year partially offset by an increase in average ticket.
  • Gross margin was $596.1M, or 35.3% of net sales, where 60 bps decline was driven primarily by an increase in e-commerce shipping and higher freight costs.
  • At the end of Q2, the Company’s cash and equivalents totaled $399.9M with no borrowings under the $1B credit facility.
  • During Q2, Academy returned $206.4M in cash to stockholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends also repurchased 5.6M shares for $200.1M.
  • Academy opened one new store, bringing the total number of stores opened as of July 30, 2022, to two, for a total of 261 stores and also expects to open a total of nine new stores this fiscal year and 80 to 100 stores over the next five years.
  • The Co. reaffirms FY2022 sales guidance of $6.43B to $6.63B vs. consensus of $6.58B, comparable sales of -6% to -3%, gross margin rate of 33% to 33.5% and GAAP net income of $550M to $615M.
  • The company raised adjusted EPS outlook to $6.75 to $7.50 from $6.55 to $7.25 vs. consensus of $6.94.
  • Previously: Academy Sports and Outdoors Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.26, revenue of $1.69B misses by $10M (Sept. 7)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.