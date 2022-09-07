Academy Sports and Outdoors rallies 14% on raised 2022 outlook
Sep. 07, 2022 3:26 PM ETASOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) shares rallies nearly 14% as the Co.’s performance for Q2 quarter was in line with expectations as Academy continues to substantially outperform pre-pandemic levels of sales and profits.
- Comparable sales declined 6%, the decline in sales was primarily due to fewer transactions compared to last year partially offset by an increase in average ticket.
- Gross margin was $596.1M, or 35.3% of net sales, where 60 bps decline was driven primarily by an increase in e-commerce shipping and higher freight costs.
- At the end of Q2, the Company’s cash and equivalents totaled $399.9M with no borrowings under the $1B credit facility.
- During Q2, Academy returned $206.4M in cash to stockholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends also repurchased 5.6M shares for $200.1M.
- Academy opened one new store, bringing the total number of stores opened as of July 30, 2022, to two, for a total of 261 stores and also expects to open a total of nine new stores this fiscal year and 80 to 100 stores over the next five years.
- The Co. reaffirms FY2022 sales guidance of $6.43B to $6.63B vs. consensus of $6.58B, comparable sales of -6% to -3%, gross margin rate of 33% to 33.5% and GAAP net income of $550M to $615M.
- The company raised adjusted EPS outlook to $6.75 to $7.50 from $6.55 to $7.25 vs. consensus of $6.94.
- Previously: Academy Sports and Outdoors Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.26, revenue of $1.69B misses by $10M (Sept. 7)
