Google to restrict travel to 'business critical' needs - report
Sep. 07, 2022 3:32 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has told a number of senior managers to restrict travel to "business critical" trips, The Information reports - another indicator of the company's expectations for managing a macroeconomic slowdown.
- Business travel has always served as something of an indicator of economic health. But while Google has managed the COVID-19 pandemic effects with strength, it's still taking a strict approach to efficiency.
- Google will use a "high bar" to evaluate necessary travel, it said in an email, according to the report. Social events and full-team off-site meetings will not apply, and travel to in-person events that offer a virtual attendance option shouldn't be approved, according to the report.
- With the market rallying into the market close, Google stock is among the big-company leaders: (GOOG) +3.3%; (GOOGL) +3%.
- At Tuesday's Code Conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai hinted that job cuts might be needed at the company for it to pursue gains in efficiency that he wants to make the company 20% more productive.
Comments