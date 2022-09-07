UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday after the software automation platform company cut its revenue outlook for fiscal 2023 due in large part to the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, resulting in a downgrade from investment firm Mizuho.

Analyst Siti Panigrahi lowered the firm's rating on UiPath (PATH) to neutral from buy, while also cutting the price target to $14 from $40, noting that annual recurring revenue is likely to be pressured during this period of uncertainty.

"While encouraged by the go-to-market repositioning to enterprise/C-Suite, we believe the reorganization's focus on delivering profitability, and potential macro deterioration and enterprise-oriented product alignment, will pressure ARR growth," Panigrahi wrote in a note to clients.

In addition, Panigrahi added that while UiPath's (PATH) lowered guidance "de-risks" the stock for the second-half of the year, it's likely that shares will stay "range-bound" until it makes progress on the repositioning.

New York City-based UiPath (PATH) said it now expects third-quarter revenue to be between $243M and $245M, while Wall Street analysts had forecast the company sales to come in at $269.5M. The company also expects fiscal-year sales to be between $1.002B and $1.007B, while analysts had earlier forecast sales of $1.09B.

In a statement, UiPath (PATH) Chief Financial Officer Ashim Gupta said that while the company's "global footprint is an asset to the business, it exposes us to foreign exchange and macroeconomic volatility."

During the second-quarter, UiPath (PATH) lost 2 cents per share on revenue of $242.2M. Analysts had forecast UiPath (PATH) to lose 11 cents a share on $230.7M in revenue.

Last month, hedge fund Coatue Management disclosed that it had started a new position in UiPath (PATH) during the second-quarter, while also making several other changes to its portfolio.