Why did GitLab stock jump today? Full-year revenue raise boosts investor optimism

Sep. 07, 2022 4:05 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stock data concept

portishead1/iStock via Getty Images

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares jumped more than 14% on Wednesday after the DevOps software company reported second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its fiscal year revenue guidance.

For the period ending July 31, GitLab (GTLB) said it lost 15 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on $101.04M in revenue. Analysts were expecting an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share on $94.44M in sales.

In addition, the company said its customers with more than $5,000 in annual recurring revenue rose 61% year-over-year to nearly 5,700, and those with more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue rose 55% year-over-year to 593.

As a result, GitLab (GTLB) raised its fiscal year revenue guidance to a range of $411M to $414M from a previous forecast of $398M to $402M. The consensus revenue estimate is $414.15M.

GitLab (GTLB) also expects full-year adjusted losses to be between 64 and 67 cents per share, compared to a prior outlook of a loss between 89 and 93 cents per share. Analysts expect the company to lose 65 cents per share, excluding one-time items.

"GitLab reported a strong 2QF23, and was a notable outlier in the recent earnings period - delivering a true 'beat and raise' with no impact from the broader economic downturn," Needham research analyst Mike Cikos, who has a buy rating on GitLab (GTLB), said in a research note, following the results.

Earlier this month, J.P. Morgan downgraded GitLab (GTLB), citing a stretched valuation for the valuation for the DevOps company.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.