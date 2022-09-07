Why did GitLab stock jump today? Full-year revenue raise boosts investor optimism

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares jumped more than 14% on Wednesday after the DevOps software company reported second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its fiscal year revenue guidance.

For the period ending July 31, GitLab (GTLB) said it lost 15 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on $101.04M in revenue. Analysts were expecting an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share on $94.44M in sales.

In addition, the company said its customers with more than $5,000 in annual recurring revenue rose 61% year-over-year to nearly 5,700, and those with more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue rose 55% year-over-year to 593.

As a result, GitLab (GTLB) raised its fiscal year revenue guidance to a range of $411M to $414M from a previous forecast of $398M to $402M. The consensus revenue estimate is $414.15M.

GitLab (GTLB) also expects full-year adjusted losses to be between 64 and 67 cents per share, compared to a prior outlook of a loss between 89 and 93 cents per share. Analysts expect the company to lose 65 cents per share, excluding one-time items.

"GitLab reported a strong 2QF23, and was a notable outlier in the recent earnings period - delivering a true 'beat and raise' with no impact from the broader economic downturn," Needham research analyst Mike Cikos, who has a buy rating on GitLab (GTLB), said in a research note, following the results.

Earlier this month, J.P. Morgan downgraded GitLab (GTLB), citing a stretched valuation for the valuation for the DevOps company.