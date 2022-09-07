GameStop Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.35 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.14B misses by $130M

Sep. 07, 2022 4:07 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • GameStop press release (NYSE:GME): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.35 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $1.14B (-3.4% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
  • Sales attributable to collectibles, which is a segment the Company intends to grow over the long-term, were $223.2 million for the quarter, compared to $177.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter.
  • Inventory was $734.8 million at the close of the quarter, compared to $596.4 million at the close of the prior year’s second quarter, reflecting the Company’s focus on maintaining adequate in-stock levels to meet customer demand and offset lingering supply chain headwinds.
  • Ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $908.9 million as well as no debt other than a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19.
  • Shares +6.07%.

Recommended For You

Comments (14)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.