GameStop Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.35 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.14B misses by $130M
Sep. 07, 2022
- GameStop press release (NYSE:GME): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.35 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $1.14B (-3.4% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
- Sales attributable to collectibles, which is a segment the Company intends to grow over the long-term, were $223.2 million for the quarter, compared to $177.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter.
- Inventory was $734.8 million at the close of the quarter, compared to $596.4 million at the close of the prior year’s second quarter, reflecting the Company’s focus on maintaining adequate in-stock levels to meet customer demand and offset lingering supply chain headwinds.
- Ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $908.9 million as well as no debt other than a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19.
- Shares +6.07%.
