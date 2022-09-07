Phreesia GAAP EPS of -$0.89 beats by $0.08, revenue of $67.9M beats by $2.15M

Sep. 07, 2022 4:08 PM ETPhreesia, Inc. (PHR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Phreesia press release (NYSE:PHR): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.89 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $67.9M (+33.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.15M.
  • We are updating our revenue outlook for fiscal year 2023 to a range of $273 million to $275 million ($273.98M consensus), up from $271 million to $275 million, based on our first half performance and our updated view of our business and the macro environment.
  • "We are maintaining our $500 million revenue target to be achieved by annualizing our highest-revenue quarter in fiscal year 20251 and continue to expect to reach profitability2 in fiscal year 2025."
  • We expect average healthcare services clients to increase by at least 200 in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 ending on October 31, 2022.

