Torrid GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.02, revenue of $340.9M beats by $2.16M
Sep. 07, 2022 4:13 PM ETTorrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Torrid press release (NYSE:CURV): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $340.9M (+2.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.16M.
For the full year fiscal 2022 the Company now expects:
Net sales between $1.260 billion and $1.300 billion vs 1.03B Consensus.
Adjusted EBITDA2 between $160 million and $175 million.
Capital expenditures of between $30 and $33 million reflecting infrastructure and technology investments as well as approximately 34 new stores for the year.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2022 the Company expects:
Net sales between $290 million and $305 million vs 305.23M Consensus.
Adjusted EBITDA between $32 million and $38 million.
Comments