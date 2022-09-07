Verint Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.03, revenue of $222.9M misses by $3.08M

Sep. 07, 2022
  • Verint Systems press release (NASDAQ:VRNT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $222.9M (+3.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.08M.
  • New PLE Bookings growth was 10% reported, 12% constant currency
  • Favorable Mix Shift: 65% of New PLE bookings came from SaaS (up from 53% in Q2 of the prior year)
  • FY 2023 Guidance: The company has adjusted its annual guidance to reflect FX changes in H1 and recent rates for the second half of the year.
  • Revenue is now expected at the midpoint of $920 million +/- 2%, reflecting 7% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis, vs. prior guidance of $940 million, vs. consensus of $942.32 million.
  • Cloud Revenue Growth: 32% to 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis
  • Diluted EPS: $2.50 at the midpoint of company's revenue guidance, reflecting 10% year-over-year growth, vs. consensus of $2.51.

