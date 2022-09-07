ReneSola Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.03, revenue of $8.21M misses by $6.19M

Sep. 07, 2022 4:13 PM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • ReneSola press release (NYSE:SOL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $8.21M (-55.7% Y/Y) misses by $6.19M.
  • For the 2nd half of 2022, we anticipate project sales will accelerate throughout the remainder of the year.
  • We are reiterating our expectation for full year revenue to be in the range of $100 to $120 million ($107.20M consensus). For full year gross margin, we continue to expect it will be 20 to 25%. For full year net profit, we continue to target $9 to $10 million, which is in line with our prior guidance of at least 30% growth.

