Influencer marketing company IZEA terminates at-the-market offering

Sep. 07, 2022 4:14 PM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) on Wednesday said it had terminated an at-the-market sales agreement it had entered into in June last year with National Securities Corp.
  • "The company has not made use of this ATM and, at present, believes it is properly capitalized for its current growth strategy," IZEA said in a statement.
  • Orlando, Fla.-based IZEA provides a platform that allows online content creators and managers to upload their work and connect with each other. More than 15M social media influencers uses IZEA, according to the company's website.
  • Shares of the micro-cap company were 6% higher at $0.90 after hours.

