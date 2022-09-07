Sun Communities president, COO to step down to executive vice president role

Sep. 07, 2022

  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), a REIT that owns and operates manufactured housing communities, RV resorts, and marinas, said Wednesday that Bruce Thelen will become the company's chief operating officer as of Dec. 31, 2022, succeeding John McLaren, who will serve as an executive vice president.
  • Thelen currently serves as executive vice president of operations and sales. McLaren, who is currently also president, will focus on entitling and integrating new manufactured housing developments, a role that will allow him to spend more time with his family.
  • At the same time Garry Shiffman, currently CEO, will assume the role of president.
  • In July, Sun Communities (SUI) stock slid after the company reduced its full-year guidance for core FFO

