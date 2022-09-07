AeroVironment Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.22, revenue of $108.52M beats by $5.11M

Sep. 07, 2022 4:16 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • AeroVironment press release (NASDAQ:AVAV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $108.52M (+7.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.11M.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $13 million
  • First quarter gross margin of $33.7 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year; gross margin percentage rose approximately 300 basis points, to 31%.
  • Guidance: For the fiscal year 2023, the Company continues to expect revenue of between $490 million and $520 million vs. consensus of $512.27M, net income of between $11 million and $18 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $82 million and $92 million, and NOn-GAAP EPS between $1.35 and $1.65 vs. consensus of $1.52

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.