AeroVironment Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.22, revenue of $108.52M beats by $5.11M
Sep. 07, 2022 4:16 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AeroVironment press release (NASDAQ:AVAV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.22.
- Revenue of $108.52M (+7.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.11M.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $13 million
- First quarter gross margin of $33.7 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year; gross margin percentage rose approximately 300 basis points, to 31%.
- Guidance: For the fiscal year 2023, the Company continues to expect revenue of between $490 million and $520 million vs. consensus of $512.27M, net income of between $11 million and $18 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $82 million and $92 million, and NOn-GAAP EPS between $1.35 and $1.65 vs. consensus of $1.52
