GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) reported revenue fell 4.0% in Q2 to $1.14B.

Hardware and accessories sales accounted for 52.5% of total sales vs. 51.5% a year ago, while software sales rose to 27.9% of sales from 33.5% last year. Collectibles revenue was 19.6% of the total vs. 15.0% a year ago.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 14.3% sequentially to $387.5M for the quarter, with GME focused on right-sizing costs following a period of significant investment in long-term initiatives.

The operating loss for the quarter was $108M vs. -$58M a year ago.

GME reported that it held inventory of $735M at the end of the quarter vs. $596M a year ago. The cash position at the end of the quarter was $908.9M. There was no debt on the balance sheet other than a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19.

Shares of GameStop (GME) jumped 11.06% in after-hours trading to $26.48 after falling 4.30% during the regular session. The company's announcement that it has entered into a partnership with FTX could be helping to bring in buyers. The partnership is intended to introduce more GameStop customers to FTX’s community and its marketplaces for digital assets. In addition to collaborating with FTX on new ecommerce and online marketing initiatives, GameStop will begin carrying FTX gift cards in select stores.

