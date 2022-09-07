American Eagle Outfitters Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.10, revenue of $1.2B in-line
- American Eagle Outfitters press release (NYSE:AEO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.2B (+0.8% Y/Y) in-line.
- Aerie revenue of $372 million rose 11% versus second quarter 2021, reflecting a 25% 3-year revenue CAGR. Comp sales declined 6% versus second quarter 2021.
- American Eagle revenue of $778 million declined 8% versus second quarter 2021 reflecting a -3% 3-year revenue CAGR. Comp sales declined 10% versus second quarter 2021.
- Consolidated store revenue declined 2%. Total digital revenue declined 6%. Compared to pre-pandemic first quarter 2019, store revenue increased 1% and digital revenue increased 60%.
- Gross profit of $370 million declined 26% from $502 million in the second quarter of 2021 and reflected a gross margin rate of 30.9% compared to 42.1% last year.
- Outlook: Assuming current trends continue, the third quarter gross-margin rate would be in the mid-30s and fourth quarter in the low-30s. This reflects higher markdowns in anticipation of a more promotional retail environment and the company’s seasonal clearance cadence which is more weighted to the fourth quarter.
- Management has expanded expense cuts with a focus on store payroll, corporate expense, professional services and advertising. These actions are now expected to drive $100 million in annualized expense reductions to plan, compared to our prior target of $60 million. This translates to SG&A dollars remaining relatively flat to last year in the second half, compared to prior guidance for low-to-mid-single digit growth.
- Shares -10.70%.
