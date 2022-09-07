American Eagle Outfitters Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.10, revenue of $1.2B in-line

Sep. 07, 2022 4:17 PM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • American Eagle Outfitters press release (NYSE:AEO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $1.2B (+0.8% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Aerie revenue of $372 million rose 11% versus second quarter 2021, reflecting a 25% 3-year revenue CAGR. Comp sales declined 6% versus second quarter 2021.
  • American Eagle revenue of $778 million declined 8% versus second quarter 2021 reflecting a -3% 3-year revenue CAGR. Comp sales declined 10% versus second quarter 2021.
  • Consolidated store revenue declined 2%. Total digital revenue declined 6%. Compared to pre-pandemic first quarter 2019, store revenue increased 1% and digital revenue increased 60%.
  • Gross profit of $370 million declined 26% from $502 million in the second quarter of 2021 and reflected a gross margin rate of 30.9% compared to 42.1% last year.
  • Outlook: Assuming current trends continue, the third quarter gross-margin rate would be in the mid-30s and fourth quarter in the low-30s. This reflects higher markdowns in anticipation of a more promotional retail environment and the company’s seasonal clearance cadence which is more weighted to the fourth quarter.
  • Management has expanded expense cuts with a focus on store payroll, corporate expense, professional services and advertising. These actions are now expected to drive $100 million in annualized expense reductions to plan, compared to our prior target of $60 million. This translates to SG&A dollars remaining relatively flat to last year in the second half, compared to prior guidance for low-to-mid-single digit growth.
  • Shares -10.70%.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.