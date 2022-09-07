Skillsoft GAAP EPS of -$0.74 misses by $0.54, revenue of $140.57M misses by $26.83M; repurchases $30M stock
- Skillsoft press release (NYSE:SKIL): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.74 misses by $0.54.
- Revenue of $140.57M misses by $26.83M.
- Shares -3.75%.
- 2023 Outlook lowered:
- Adjusted Revenue: $545M to $580M ($639.00M consensus), down from prior guidance of $765M to $790M.
- We are revising our outlook ranges to reflect the sale of SumTotal (SUMT), foreign exchange impact, lower fundamentals primarily due to the performance of our transactional Global Knowledge business, and some macro-economic uncertainty.
- The Board of Directors has authorized Skillsoft to repurchase up to $30 million of its Class A common stock. Under the program, Skillsoft may purchase shares in the open market, in private negotiated transactions, or by other means from time to time. The timing and amount of any shares purchased will be based upon a variety of factors, including the share price of Class A common stock, general market conditions, alternative uses for capital, Skillsoft’s financial performance, and other considerations.
