Rexford Industrial Realty acquires industrial properties in California for $338.9M

Sep. 07, 2022 4:27 PM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) said Wednesday it acquired seven industrial properties in prime infill southern California submarkets for $338.9M in total.
  • The acquisitions were funded with a combination of cash on hand and REXR's credit line.
  • REXR's investments total $2B YTD and it has a pipeline of over $200M additional investments under contract or accepted offer, which are projected to generate stabilized return on investment well in-excess of market yields.
  • REXR acquired 2880 E. Ana Street, Rancho Dominguez for $34.6M, or $213 per land sq. ft.
  • REXR acquired 17909 and 17929 S. Susana Road, Rancho Dominguez for $26.1M, or $245 per land sq. ft.
  • REXR acquired 21022 - 21034 S. Figueroa Street, Carson for $24.2M, or $473 per sq. ft.
  • REXR acquired 3901 Via Oro, Long Beach for $20M, or $146 per land sq. ft.
  • The REIT acquired 920 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Wilmington for $100M, or $271 per land sq. ft.
  • REXR acquired 6000-6052 and 6027-6029 Bandini Boulevard, Commerce and Bell, respectively, for $91.5M, or $501 per sq. ft.
  • REXR also acquired a three-building industrial portfolio in the City of Industry for $42.5M, or $374 per sq. ft.

