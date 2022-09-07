Yext Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.02, revenue of $100.87M beats by $1.22M
Sep. 07, 2022 4:28 PM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Yext press release (NYSE:YEXT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $100.87M (+2.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.22M.
- Customer Count Increased 8% Year-over-Year to Over 2,870
- ARR Increased 2% Year-over-Year to $387 Million
- Q3 Guidance: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $99.0 million to $100.0 million, including a negative impact of $1.0 million to reflect recent foreign currency exchange rates. It compares with consensus of $100.41M
- Non-GAAP EPS is projected to be $(0.01) to $0.01 vs. consensus of -$0.01.
- Lowered FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $399.4 million to $401.4 million, including negative impact of $8.0 million to reflect recent foreign currency exchange rates, vs. prior guidance of $399.3-$403.3M, and vs. consensus of $402.15M
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 to $0.06 vs. prior guidance of $0.12-$0.10, and vs. consensus of -$0.12
