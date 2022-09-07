Yext Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.02, revenue of $100.87M beats by $1.22M

Sep. 07, 2022 4:28 PM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Yext press release (NYSE:YEXT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $100.87M (+2.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.22M.
  • Customer Count Increased 8% Year-over-Year to Over 2,870
  • ARR Increased 2% Year-over-Year to $387 Million
  • Q3 Guidance: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $99.0 million to $100.0 million, including a negative impact of $1.0 million to reflect recent foreign currency exchange rates. It compares with consensus of $100.41M
  • Non-GAAP EPS is projected to be $(0.01) to $0.01 vs. consensus of -$0.01.
  • Lowered FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $399.4 million to $401.4 million, including negative impact of $8.0 million to reflect recent foreign currency exchange rates, vs. prior guidance of $399.3-$403.3M, and vs. consensus of $402.15M
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 to $0.06 vs. prior guidance of $0.12-$0.10, and vs. consensus of -$0.12

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.